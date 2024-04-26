Regionally Speaking: United Way of NWI To Help Home Ownership Dreams Into Reality

The United Way of Northwest Indiana invites people interested in buying their first or next homes to their First Time Home Buyers Vendor fair on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson is joined by Kelly DeCamp, United Way NWI regional development executive about how prospective buyers will be able to interact with real estate agents and real estate agents, lenders and home appraisers. Buyers can explore homeownership opportunities and learn about down payment assistance programs, home financing and mortgage pre-approval. They can also get tips on buying and moving into their new homes and enter drawings for prizes from Home Depot, Lowes and Meijer. The vendor fair, which is free to the public, will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lake County Public Library (main branch) in Merrillville.

The United Way of Northwest Indiana is based in Valparaiso. The nonprofit organization works to address urgent housing, food, childcare and health care needs in the community. The United Way of NWI serves Lake, Porter, La Porte, Newton, Jasper and Starke counties.