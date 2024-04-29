GPTC launches Lakeshore North route in Hammond and Whiting

A new bus route serving North Hammond and Whiting is now up and running. The Gary Public Transportation Corporation's new R6: Lakeshore North route officially launched Monday.

It connects Downtown Hammond to the South Shore Line station, Calumet College, Horseshoe Casino and Downtown Whiting, among other destinations. Buses will leave from State and Morton on weekdays every even hour, while the R4: Lakeshore South will leave every odd hour.

The GPTC says it'll closely monitor ridership and make any needed adjustments to routing and frequency. The change will also expand the service area of its Access219 paratransit service.

Revised schedules can be found at GaryTransit.com.