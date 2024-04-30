© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking: Northwest Indiana Financial Advisor Greg Hammer on Financial Literacy Month

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published April 19, 2024 at 2:21 PM CDT
Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer, President and CEO of Hammer Financial Group, Inc.
Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer, President and CEO of Hammer Financial Group, Inc.

Nearly 78% of American adults are considered to be financially illiterate, more than half of Americans feel anxious thinking about their personal finances and over 48% of Americans do not actively engage in any long term financial savings planning. While many people think financial literacy means being able to balance a checkbook, it truly goes beyond being able to complete basic math skills – it's about making wise financial decisions to handle real life situations. In recognition of Financial Literacy Month, local financial advisor Greg Hammer joins Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson to help us boost our financial IQ and confidence.

For more information visit https://www.hammerfinancialgroup.com/

Local News Local Newsregionally speakingfinancial literacynorthwest Indiana financial advisorNWI financial advisor Greg HammerFinancial Literacy Month
Dee Dotson
