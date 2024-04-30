Regionally Speaking: Northwest Indiana Financial Advisor Greg Hammer on Financial Literacy Month

Nearly 78% of American adults are considered to be financially illiterate, more than half of Americans feel anxious thinking about their personal finances and over 48% of Americans do not actively engage in any long term financial savings planning. While many people think financial literacy means being able to balance a checkbook, it truly goes beyond being able to complete basic math skills – it's about making wise financial decisions to handle real life situations. In recognition of Financial Literacy Month, local financial advisor Greg Hammer joins Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson to help us boost our financial IQ and confidence.

For more information visit https://www.hammerfinancialgroup.com/

