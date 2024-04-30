© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!
Our 2024 Spring Membership Drive is on! Donate now to help feed hungry families in the community!

South Shore Line announces nighttime busing between Hegewisch and East Chicago

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published April 30, 2024 at 6:51 PM CDT
South Shore Line

On the South Shore Line, some nighttime trains are being replaced by buses between Hegewisch and East Chicago. Between now and Friday night, the busing will be in effect for the last three eastbound trains of the night: trains leaving Millennium Station after 9:00 p.m.

Passengers will get off the train at Hegewisch and get on a bus. The bus will stop at Hammond and East Chicago, where passengers can re-board the train.

The railroad says the busing is to accommodate construction. It's currently building a new Hammond Gateway station to serve trains on the existing line, as well as the future West Lake Corridor branch.
Tags
Local News south shore lineNorthern Indiana Commuter Transportation DistrictWest Lake Corridor project
Michael Gallenberger
See stories by Michael Gallenberger