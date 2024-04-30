South Shore Line announces nighttime busing between Hegewisch and East Chicago

On the South Shore Line, some nighttime trains are being replaced by buses between Hegewisch and East Chicago. Between now and Friday night, the busing will be in effect for the last three eastbound trains of the night: trains leaving Millennium Station after 9:00 p.m.

Passengers will get off the train at Hegewisch and get on a bus. The bus will stop at Hammond and East Chicago, where passengers can re-board the train.

The railroad says the busing is to accommodate construction. It's currently building a new Hammond Gateway station to serve trains on the existing line, as well as the future West Lake Corridor branch.