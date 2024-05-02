© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Eastbound U.S. 12 to close at State Road 249 for steel installation

By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 2, 2024
map provided by INDOT

Eastbound U.S. 12 will be closed at State Road 249, starting as soon as Monday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews will be installing structural steel overhead on the State Road 249 overpass.

Traffic heading north on State Road 249 will still be able to turn east onto U.S. 12. The closure is expected to last for about two weeks.

INDOT says this section of U.S. 12 was recently closed for urgent repairs, but the steel installation couldn't be done then because of the project timeline.

INDOT's official detour follows State Road 249, U.S. 20 and State Road 149.
Michael Gallenberger
Before joining Lakeshore Public Media, Michael honed his skills as a news anchor and reporter at WKVI/WYMR in Knox, Indiana, and served as a correspondent for the Starke County Leader. Armed with a BA from Valparaiso University, majoring in Digital Media and Humanities with a minor in Spanish, and an MS in Digital Media, Michael brings a wealth of knowledge to his role at Lakeshore.
