Eastbound U.S. 12 to close at State Road 249 for steel installation

Eastbound U.S. 12 will be closed at State Road 249, starting as soon as Monday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews will be installing structural steel overhead on the State Road 249 overpass.

Traffic heading north on State Road 249 will still be able to turn east onto U.S. 12. The closure is expected to last for about two weeks.

INDOT says this section of U.S. 12 was recently closed for urgent repairs, but the steel installation couldn't be done then because of the project timeline.

INDOT's official detour follows State Road 249, U.S. 20 and State Road 149.