Due to routine maintenance, Lakeshore PBS's TV broadcast will be down from 9:00 am - 12:00 pm on Saturday, May 4th. The Livestream will still be available to watch at LakeshorePublicMedia.org/Livestream. Sorry for the inconvenience!

Governor looking to meet families' needs while keeping Medicaid program sustainable

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 3, 2024 at 1:04 PM CDT
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News

Governor Eric Holcomb says he wants to address every concern of families of medically complex individuals. A grassroots group of caregivers met with the governor Monday to discuss their concerns over the upcoming transition from attendant care to other Medicaid programs.

Holcomb says he promised not to just give them lip service but to carefully examine their recommendations. “I mean, it’s obvious they love their children and want only the best for them. We share that," Holcomb told reporters in Merrillville on Tuesday. "Now, we have to make sure that, under the federal guidelines and under a sustainable program, we can provide the resources that they need.”

The planned change is part of the state's response to the $1 billion Medicaid shortfall.

Families say they had been waiting for a chance to speak with the governor for months, before they were finally able to present a list of recommendations on Monday. Holcomb commended them for the amount of detail they shared on "the toughest of tough cases."

“They were very organized, when they came in, in their thought," Holcomb said Tuesday. "I wish every one of my meetings was that focused.”

FSSA provided updates to families this week and plans to hold webinars every other Wednesday until July 1.
Tags
Local News Governor Eric HolcombMedicaidFamily and Social Services Administration
Michael Gallenberger
Before joining Lakeshore Public Media, Michael honed his skills as a news anchor and reporter at WKVI/WYMR in Knox, Indiana, and served as a correspondent for the Starke County Leader. Armed with a BA from Valparaiso University, majoring in Digital Media and Humanities with a minor in Spanish, and an MS in Digital Media, Michael brings a wealth of knowledge to his role at Lakeshore.
