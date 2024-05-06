© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Overnight busing continues on the South Shore Line

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 6, 2024 at 6:25 PM CDT
South Shore Line

Overnight busing continues on the South Shore Line. Between now and Friday night, the last three eastbound trains of the night will be replaced by buses between Hegewisch and East Chicago. Those trains leave Millennium Station after 9:00 p.m. The railroad says the busing is to accommodate construction.

Passengers will get off the train at Hegewisch and get on a bus. The bus will stop at Hammond and East Chicago, where passengers can re-board the train.
Local News south shore lineNorthern Indiana Commuter Transportation District
Michael Gallenberger
Before joining Lakeshore Public Media, Michael honed his skills as a news anchor and reporter at WKVI/WYMR in Knox, Indiana, and served as a correspondent for the Starke County Leader. Armed with a BA from Valparaiso University, majoring in Digital Media and Humanities with a minor in Spanish, and an MS in Digital Media, Michael brings a wealth of knowledge to his role at Lakeshore.
