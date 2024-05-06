Overnight busing continues on the South Shore Line. Between now and Friday night, the last three eastbound trains of the night will be replaced by buses between Hegewisch and East Chicago. Those trains leave Millennium Station after 9:00 p.m. The railroad says the busing is to accommodate construction.

Passengers will get off the train at Hegewisch and get on a bus. The bus will stop at Hammond and East Chicago, where passengers can re-board the train.