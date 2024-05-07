Iwama named IU's vice president for regional campuses and online education

IU Northwest will soon be looking for a new chancellor.

Current chancellor Ken Iwama will take over as the university's vice president for regional campuses and online education on July 1. In his new role, Iwama will oversee the all five of IU's regional campuses and its online education operation, according to a university press release. He'll replace Susan Sciame-Giesecke, who's retiring.

In a statement, IU President Pamela Whitten said, "Iwama’s track record of success and his deep commitment to the success of students is unmatched.” She added that he will "bring energetic leadership, creativity and a commitment to innovation" to his new position.

IU Northwest says it will announce interim leadership plans and details for a search for a permanent chancellor in the coming weeks.