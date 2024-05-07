© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!
Let's Eat LIVE is May 15th at Lakeshore Public Media Studios! Register here!

More closures coming to U.S. 231

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 7, 2024 at 6:18 PM CDT
map provided by INDOT

More closures are coming to U.S. 231 west of Crown Point. The highway is already closed between Hendricks Place and Horst Street for the installation of a force main.

Starting as soon as Thursday, U.S. 231 will also be closed between Bell Street and Fathke Road for a small structure replacement. Once that's done, U.S. 231 will be closed between Hendricks Place and Tenbrook Drive for a pipe lining project.

The Indiana Department of Transportation previously announced those two projects would start in mid-April, but work was apparently delayed. Work is scheduled to wrap up in early July.

INDOT's official detour will follow U.S. 41, U.S. 30 and State Road 55.
Tags
Local News U.S. 231Indiana Department of Transportation
Michael Gallenberger
Before joining Lakeshore Public Media, Michael honed his skills as a news anchor and reporter at WKVI/WYMR in Knox, Indiana, and served as a correspondent for the Starke County Leader. Armed with a BA from Valparaiso University, majoring in Digital Media and Humanities with a minor in Spanish, and an MS in Digital Media, Michael brings a wealth of knowledge to his role at Lakeshore.
See stories by Michael Gallenberger