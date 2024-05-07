More closures coming to U.S. 231
More closures are coming to U.S. 231 west of Crown Point. The highway is already closed between Hendricks Place and Horst Street for the installation of a force main.
Starting as soon as Thursday, U.S. 231 will also be closed between Bell Street and Fathke Road for a small structure replacement. Once that's done, U.S. 231 will be closed between Hendricks Place and Tenbrook Drive for a pipe lining project.
The Indiana Department of Transportation previously announced those two projects would start in mid-April, but work was apparently delayed. Work is scheduled to wrap up in early July.
INDOT's official detour will follow U.S. 41, U.S. 30 and State Road 55.