Incumbents prevail in many county races

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 8, 2024 at 6:48 PM CDT
Jessica Whittle Photography
/
Flickr

A number of county officials fended off primary challenges.

One of the most contested races in Lake County was for District 3 commissioner, with a total of six candidates. Commissioner Mike Repay beat three Democratic challengers with 64 percent of the vote. He'll face Republican Kimberly Poland in November.

Meanwhile, Lake County Coroner David J. Pastrick prevailed over two Democratic challengers with 45 percent of the vote. He'll face Republican Andrew Delano, who was unopposed in the primary.

Surveyor Bill Emerson Jr. beat Democratic challenger Reginald Tisdale with 68 percent of the vote.

In Porter County, the open District 1 commissioner seat attracted four candidates. With 48 percent of the vote, Porter Township Trustee Edward K. Morales topped the list of three Republicans to face former county council member Dan Whitten in November.

Tuesday's primary also narrowed the list of Porter County Council candidates from 10 to six. Republicans Andy Bozak, Mike Brickner and Michelle Harris — and Democrats Bob Deruntz, Sylvia Graham and Erik Wagner — will compete for the three at-large seats this fall.

The unofficial results show a voter turnout of just over 11 percent in Lake County and almost 14 percent in Porter County.
Michael Gallenberger
Before joining Lakeshore Public Media, Michael honed his skills as a news anchor and reporter at WKVI/WYMR in Knox, Indiana, and served as a correspondent for the Starke County Leader.
