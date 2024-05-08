Niemeyer secures Republican nomination in District 1 Congressional race

Lake County Council member Randy Niemeyer has won a chance to challenge Frank Mrvan for his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Niemeyer won the Republican nomination with almost 61 percent of the vote in Tuesday's primary, beating Mark Leyva and Ben Ruiz. In a statement, Niemeyer said the real work begins now and urged supporters to "work together to secure the border, protect good paying jobs, & the steel industry, and tackle the rising cost of living.”

Mrvan, who was unopposed for the Democratic nomination, said he looks forward to a spirited debate. In his own statement, Mrvan touted his work as vice chairman of the Congressional Steel Caucus and member of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce — along with his support for federal funding for local projects. He also promised "to stand with all women and fight every day to make Roe. v. Wade the law of the land."