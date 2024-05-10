© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Hobart roundabout construction to start, as I-80/94 work moves to next phase

Michael Gallenberger
Published May 10, 2024 at 12:30 PM CDT
map provided by INDOT

Work on the new roundabout at Hobart Road and Cleveland Avenue is scheduled to start as soon as Monday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the first phase will close Hobart Road between Hickey Street and Cleveland Avenue through early July. The rest of the intersection will remain open for now.

INDOT's official detour will follow U.S. 6 and State Road 149. Construction is scheduled to continue through mid-October.

Meanwhile, work on I-80/94 is moving to its next phase, starting as soon as Monday. Eastbound lanes will be closed overnight near Indianapolis Boulevard and Kennedy Avenue, as crews set up the new traffic configuration. The work zone will split eastbound traffic, with three lanes to the right and one to the left on the inside shoulder. That traffic pattern will then remain in place through mid-June.

The eastbound exit ramps to northbound Indianapolis Boulevard and both directions of Kennedy Avenue remain closed — along with the entrance ramps from Indianapolis Boulevard to eastbound I-80/94 and from Kennedy Avenue to westbound I-80/94.

This is due to bridge deck overlay work on the bridges over Indianapolis Boulevard and the Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad. Work will continue in phases through late August.
Michael Gallenberger
Before joining Lakeshore Public Media, Michael honed his skills as a news anchor and reporter at WKVI/WYMR in Knox, Indiana, and served as a correspondent for the Starke County Leader. Armed with a BA from Valparaiso University, majoring in Digital Media and Humanities with a minor in Spanish, and an MS in Digital Media, Michael brings a wealth of knowledge to his role at Lakeshore.
