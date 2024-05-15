Crown Point Board of Works approves $665,000 package for police body cameras, TASERs

All Crown Point police officers will have body cameras, starting this fall. It's part of a five-year, nearly $665,000 agreement with Axon approved by the board of works Wednesday.

The city says the package includes 52 body cameras, a refresh allowing them to be exchanged for new ones every two years, 44 TASERs, redaction software and unlimited storage. There will also be a community portal where residents can upload Ring, cell phone or security camera footage, according to a city press release.

Police Chief Ryan Patrick says officers are currently piloting the body camera program; it will take full effect in October. He says it's a major cost for the city, but it's essential in law enforcement.

Crown Point will be able to spread out the payments between now and 2028, under an arrangement with Financial Solutions Group.