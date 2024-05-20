Overnight lane closures planned on I-65 in Jasper County

Watch for overnight lane closures on I-65 in Jasper County. Through mid-October, crews will be resurfacing and patching the roadway between State Road 14 and U.S. 24.

I-65 will be reduced to one lane where work is occurring. Work is scheduled to take place from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. Fridays and 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Saturdays.

The Indiana Department of Transportation urges motorists to be prepared for changing traffic patterns as work progresses.