Overnight lane closures planned on I-65 in Jasper County

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published May 20, 2024 at 5:59 PM CDT
map provided by INDOT

Watch for overnight lane closures on I-65 in Jasper County. Through mid-October, crews will be resurfacing and patching the roadway between State Road 14 and U.S. 24.

I-65 will be reduced to one lane where work is occurring. Work is scheduled to take place from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. Fridays and 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Saturdays.

The Indiana Department of Transportation urges motorists to be prepared for changing traffic patterns as work progresses.
Local News I-65Indiana Department of Transportation
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
