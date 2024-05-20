© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!

Regionally Speaking: Regional Care Group on Mental Health Awareness Month

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published May 20, 2024 at 6:30 AM CDT

Geminus to host The Black and White Ball fundraising gala "The Stigma of Mental Health is Not So Black and White".

While the topic of mental health has become less taboo in recent years, many still struggle to talk about it or seek out help. In Indiana, approximately 400,000 people are battling an untreated mental illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports mental disorders pose a significant risk to physical well-being and increase susceptibility to chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease and stroke. Additionally, untreated mental illnesses contribute to societal challenges, including homelessness and involvement with crime. In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month, Nicholas Neal, Vice President of Community Services with Geminus a Regional Care Group member joins Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson to discuss the importance of prioritizing mental health.

Geminus, a Regional Care Group member will host The Black and White Ball The Stigma of Mental Health Is Not So Black and White" fundraising gala Friday, June 7, 2024 at 6:00 pm at the Avalon Manor. For more information visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/zHz/
Tags
Local News Local Newsregionally speakingMENTAL HEALTHmental health issuesmental health advocatesmental well-beingGeminus Corp.
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
See stories by Dee Dotson