Regionally Speaking: Regional Care Group on Mental Health Awareness Month

While the topic of mental health has become less taboo in recent years, many still struggle to talk about it or seek out help. In Indiana, approximately 400,000 people are battling an untreated mental illness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports mental disorders pose a significant risk to physical well-being and increase susceptibility to chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease and stroke. Additionally, untreated mental illnesses contribute to societal challenges, including homelessness and involvement with crime. In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month, Nicholas Neal, Vice President of Community Services with Geminus a Regional Care Group member joins Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson to discuss the importance of prioritizing mental health.

Geminus, a Regional Care Group member will host The Black and White Ball The Stigma of Mental Health Is Not So Black and White" fundraising gala Friday, June 7, 2024 at 6:00 pm at the Avalon Manor. For more information visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/zHz/