Regionally Speaking: Operation Charlie Bravo on Mental Health Awareness Month

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published May 21, 2024 at 7:05 AM CDT
Operation Charlie Bravo logo

Veterans are at high risk for mental health issues with depression being 5x higher than civilians, while PTSD in Veterans is 15x higher.  In n 2023, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates that there were more than 18 million living veterans in the United States, making up about 7% of the adult population. For many Veterans returning to civilian life, knowing what benefits and services they’re eligible for can be challenging. The maze of options can be overwhelming for even the most connected Veterans. As we observe Mental Health Awareness Month research the social connection is so vital to the health and well-being of veterans. Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson speaks to Jason Zaideman, the executive director and co-founder of Operation Charlie Bravo. T

For more information about Operation Charlie Bravo visit https://www.combatbikesaver.org/accueil.html

To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime day or night: Dial 988 then select 1. Start a confidential chat. Text 838255
Tags
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
See stories by Dee Dotson