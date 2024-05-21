Regionally Speaking: Operation Charlie Bravo on Mental Health Awareness Month

Veterans are at high risk for mental health issues with depression being 5x higher than civilians, while PTSD in Veterans is 15x higher. In n 2023, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates that there were more than 18 million living veterans in the United States, making up about 7% of the adult population. For many Veterans returning to civilian life, knowing what benefits and services they’re eligible for can be challenging. The maze of options can be overwhelming for even the most connected Veterans. As we observe Mental Health Awareness Month research the social connection is so vital to the health and well-being of veterans. Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson speaks to Jason Zaideman, the executive director and co-founder of Operation Charlie Bravo. T

For more information about Operation Charlie Bravo visit https://www.combatbikesaver.org/accueil.html

To connect with a Veterans Crisis Line responder anytime day or night: Dial 988 then select 1. Start a confidential chat. Text 838255

