© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!

Regionally Speaking: MAAC Foundation on Mental Health Awareness Month

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published May 23, 2024 at 6:30 AM CDT
Multi Agency Academic Cooperative (MAAC) Foundation logo

From the moment an emergency call comes in to dispatch to the time the reported call is closed, first responder professionals including police officers, firefighters, EMS, 9-1-1 dispatchers, emergency managers and more all play a role in its resolution. These same responders are on the front lines witnessing high amounts of stress and trauma on an almost daily basis. First responders experience higher rates of anxiety, burnout, depression, post-traumatic stress and more. In observance of Mental Health Awareness Month Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson speaks to Celina Weatherwax, President and CEO and Director of Programming Mackenna Schon with Multi Agency Academic Cooperation or MAAC Foundation to talk about all of the programs and services available at the MAAC Center in Valparaiso, Indiana.

In 2016, the McMillan Family Foundation, Inc. in partnership with the Indiana District 1 Firefighter Training Council established the Multi Agency Academic Cooperative (MAAC) Foundation in order to better serve all public safety professionals. The MAAC Foundation has been charged with developing training opportunities for firefighters, police officers, and EMS. This is being achieved through the offerings of combined classroom and practical application programs that provide advanced levels of critical thinking and functioning in preparedness and response. Moreover, MAAC is dedicated to supporting and meeting the needs of existing Indiana District 1 training sites. For more information about the MAAC visit https://maacfoundation.org/

If you or someone you know is currently experiencing thoughts of suicide, or a mental health or substance use crisis, please call 988 to reach Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and speak with a trained crisis specialist 24/7.

Tags
Local News Local Newsregionally speakingCelina WeatherwaxMAAC first-responders training centerMAAC Foundation of ValparaisoMENTAL HEALTHmental health topicsmental health advocatesFirst Responders
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
See stories by Dee Dotson