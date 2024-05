Work continues on Cline Avenue's interchange with I-80/94.

The ramp from southbound Cline to westbound I-80/94 will reopen as soon as today (Friday), while the southbound ramp to eastbound I-80/94 will close. The closure's scheduled to remain in place through late August as crews conduct bridge deck overlay work.

The Indiana Department of Transportation's official detour follows 5th Avenue and Broadway.