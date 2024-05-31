Hammond schools may host ShotSpotter sensors

The city of Hammond is moving ahead with ShotSpotter technology.

Earlier this year, the city announced it had reached an agreement to install the gunshot detection system throughout the city. Now, the Hammond School Board has agreed to allow some of the acoustic sensors to be installed on its school buildings.

School Superintendent Scott Miller says the goal is to allow police to respond to potential incidents, even before someone calls 911. "[The Hammond Police Department] is asking for permission to install like a radio tower on the roofs of some of our school buildings, and they got a grant to do this," Miller recently told the school board. "It's not just our school buildings."

ShotSpotter has expressed interest in 13 of the school district's buildings, but both sides agree to keep the specific locations private.

Additionally, the school board extended an agreement letting the Lake County 911 Center access school security cameras during emergencies. It's part of the Lake County Sheriff’s Safe Schools Program.