Three hurt after hot air balloon apparently makes contact with power lines east of Lowell

Three people were hurt Sunday night, when a hot air balloon apparently came into contact with power lines. The Lowell Fire Department says it got a report of an in-flight emergency just before 7:00 p.m.

Firefighters say they found the balloon had landed in a field near Mississippi Street, south of State Road 2. Three people were found inside the basket, which was still attached to the balloon envelope.

Firefighters say there was evidence that electrical current passed to the basket from the power lines, injuring those inside. Two people were flown to hospitals with burn injuries, while the pilot was taken by ambulance to Franciscan Hospital in Crown Point.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash site and balloon damage.