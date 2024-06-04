IDEM, Lake County Sheriff's Office helping Gary crack down on illegal dumping

The city of Gary is cracking down on illegal dumping, with help from the state and the county.

"I think everyone can see that we're not playing," Mayor Eddie Melton said during a press conference Tuesday. "We will find you, like we have already started that process."

Deputy Police Chief Brian Evans discussed an incident on May 7, when officers responded to a dump truck dumping trees and debris at Tolleston Park. He said the owner of the truck was fined, and additional citations are pending.

"The individuals involved in this incident are from Hebron, Indiana," Evans said. "This case is one of many where the illegal dumpers are not residents of the city, and sometimes, illegal dumping is performed by large companies that are paid to dispose of debris while doing work."

Now, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management is giving Gary funding to secure two city-owned properties at 890 Chase and 1000 North Clark. The $500,000 will pay for fences, gates and high-definition security cameras. IDEM Commissioner Brian Rockensuess said his agency originally planned to fine the city, but he reversed course after visiting the sites and meeting with Melton's administration.

"And it quickly dawned on me that the issue going on was much bigger than just those two properties and much more that what Gary needed was not a fine to get itself moving. It needed help to get moving towards a better future," Rockensuess said.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. is offering to use his department's license plate readers, security cameras and aviation unit, along with inmates on work release to help with cleanup. "Illegal dumping creates a public health hazard and an environmental hazard, and it costs money to clean up," Martinez noted.

Officials are also calling on residents to do their part, by properly disposing their garbage. Gary residents can take their large items to the city's transfer station.

Beyond that, Evans urged residents to report suspicious activity. "We're not asking anyone to approach anyone, but if you see something, give us a call," Evans said.

Residents can call the Lake County dispatch non-emergency line at 219-660-0000.

Meanwhile, Mayor Melton said the city now requires its contractors to prove that they're disposing of debris properly, following residents' concerns that a lot of illegal dumping is coming from city-funded projects. Melton said he hasn't verified whether or not that's true.