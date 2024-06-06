Regionally Speaking: Formerly Homeless Business Owners Create Non-Profit to Assist Homeless Families and Children

Why don’t they just get a job? That’s the seemingly rhetorical question many people ask when encountering a homeless individual. Middle-class, working families across the country including our neighbors are experiencing homelessness at an alarming rate oftentimes forced out of their homes because of rising costs. The image of homelessness is often one of tent cities in the metropolis area, or maybe even someone pleading for help on the side of the highway. A local nonprofit organization is dedicated to changing the narrative about the unhoused in our communities. One formerly unhoused family shares how their experience of living in an extended stay hotel served as a catalyst to be an evangelist for change as well as give back to their community with several philanthropic efforts to raise funds and resources. Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson is joined by Michiel D. Burnett, one of the founders of DBC Gifts of Love who will share how they are helping families and children. On Saturday, June 15, 2024, the organization is hosting the 3rd Annual DBC Gifts of Love Community 5K walk/run at 4162 Vollmer in Flossmoor, Illinois.

To learn more about DBC Gifts of Love or to register for the event visit https://www.dbcgiftsoflove.org/

