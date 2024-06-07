Gary School Board names superintendent

The Gary Community School Corporation has named its new superintendent. Dr. Yvonne Stokes was selected during a special school board meeting Friday.

She previously served as superintendent of Hamilton Southeastern Schools before resigning last year. Before that, she was assistant superintendent at School Town of Munster.

During Friday's meeting, Stokes promised to work with students, teachers and the entire Gary community. "It is imperative upon us to make sure that when our students leave Gary Community Schools, they not only can read, they not only can do mathematics, but they have a choice — a choice about what it is they want to do in life," Stokes said.

Stokes will officially take over in Gary on July 1, when the district returns to local control. Her three-year contract calls for a base salary of $215,000 and benefits, plus up to $15,000 in annual incentives if the district sees "tangible improvements" in academics, enrollment, and financial and operational leadership.

Many of those who spoke during Friday's public comment period voiced frustration that community members didn't play a bigger role in the superintendent selection process. The Gary Community School Corporation has been managed by MGT Consulting under the oversight of the state's Distressed Unit Appeal Board, since the state takeover.

A community reception with Stokes is planned for Tuesday, June 11 at 6:00 p.m. at the Gary Area Career Center.