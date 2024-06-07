Regionally Speaking: Lakeshore Public Media launches new digital volunteer platform

Lakeshore Public Media is behind a new, free and transformative tool for local nonprofit organizations, government municipalities and businesses that offers streamlined processes and enhanced capabilities to optimize volunteer coordination and operational efficiency. The digital volunteer program showcases features including profile creation, event listing, volunteer hour tracking, and scheduling functionalities, organizations can now more effectively harness the power of volunteerism to advance their missions and serve the community. Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson sits down with Lakeshore Public Media’s President and CEO Chuck Roberts along with Carl Kurek, Vice President of Development to discuss how this initiative will help strengthen community engagement and service across the Region.

