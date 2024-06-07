© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking: Lakeshore Public Media launches new digital volunteer platform

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published June 7, 2024 at 2:37 PM CDT
Lakeshore Public Media introduces a new digital volunteer initiative to usher in an efficient volunteerism catalyst for organizations and volunteers across Northwest Indiana.
Lakeshore Public Media is behind a new, free and transformative tool for local nonprofit organizations, government municipalities and businesses that offers streamlined processes and enhanced capabilities to optimize volunteer coordination and operational efficiency. The digital volunteer program showcases features including profile creation, event listing, volunteer hour tracking, and scheduling functionalities, organizations can now more effectively harness the power of volunteerism to advance their missions and serve the community. Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson sits down with Lakeshore Public Media’s President and CEO Chuck Roberts along with Carl Kurek, Vice President of Development to discuss how this initiative will help strengthen community engagement and service across the Region.

Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
