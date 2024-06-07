Two hurt in crash on U.S. 20 in Porter County

Two people were hurt in a crash on U.S. 20 in Porter County Friday morning.

Sheriff's deputies believe a Honda CRV was heading southbound on Brummitt Road, when the driver disregarded the stop sign at U.S. 20. Police say it was hit by a Chevrolet SUV heading westbound.

A female passenger in the Chevrolet was airlifted to the University of Chicago with serious injuries. The male driver of the Honda had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.