Two hurt in crash on U.S. 20 in Porter County

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published June 7, 2024 at 11:07 AM CDT
pub.docuware.com

Two people were hurt in a crash on U.S. 20 in Porter County Friday morning.

Sheriff's deputies believe a Honda CRV was heading southbound on Brummitt Road, when the driver disregarded the stop sign at U.S. 20. Police say it was hit by a Chevrolet SUV heading westbound.

A female passenger in the Chevrolet was airlifted to the University of Chicago with serious injuries. The male driver of the Honda had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
Michael Gallenberger
Michael Gallenberger is a news reporter and producer that hosts All Things Considered on 89.1 FM | Lakeshore Public Media.
