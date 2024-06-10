Next round of U.S. 231 construction now scheduled to start this week

After months of delays, the next round of construction work on U.S. 231 is scheduled to start this week.

Starting as soon as Wednesday, U.S. 231 will be closed west of Crown Point, between Hendricks Place and Tenbrook Drive, for a pipe lining project. Once that's done, U.S. 231 will be closed between Bell Street and Fathke Road for a small structure replacement.

The highway has already been closed between Hendricks Place and Chase Drive for an unrelated project by the city of Crown Point. The Indiana Department of Transportation says its projects couldn't be done at the same time, due to the location and the nature of Crown Point's utility work.

The INDOT projects were initially supposed to start in mid-April but were pushed back. The work is now scheduled to continue through mid-August.

INDOT's official detour follows U.S. 41, U.S. 30 and State Road 55.