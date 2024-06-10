Overnight busing continues on South Shore Line

Overnight busing continues on the South Shore Line.

From now through Friday, the last four eastbound trains leaving Millennium Station after 8:00 p.m. will be replaced by buses between Miller and Dune Park.

Passengers will get off the train at Miller and board a bus. The bus will stop at Portage/Ogden Dunes and Dune Park, where passengers can get back on the train.

The railroad says the busing is to accommodate construction planned by the Indiana Department of Transportation near Portage/Ogden Dunes.