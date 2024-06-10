Regionally Speaking: Indiana Youth Institute shares the crucial role of youth-serving professions in youth mental health

In recent years, the conversation around youth mental health has gained significant momentum, yet the challenges facing young people remain complex and deeply rooted. According to the National Institute on Mental Health, nearly one in five adolescents in the United States has a diagnosable mental health disorder. Despite this alarming statistic, many youths continue to struggle in silence, often lacking the necessary support systems to navigate their mental health journeys. A growing body of evidence demonstrates the critical role that youth-serving professionals-such as educators, counselors, social workers and mentors play in fostering a supportive environment conducive to mental wellness. Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson is joined by Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman who shares that by fostering positive relationships, undergoing comprehensive training and engaging in interdisciplinary collaboration, youth-serving professionals can significantly impact the mental health outcomes of Hoosier youth.

Indiana Youth Institute supports youth services through innovative trainings, critical data and capacity-building resources aiming every effort at increasing the well-being of all children. For more information visit https://iyi.org/.