Regionally Speaking: NWI financial advisor Greg Hammer shares how feelings of financial insecurity climb to highest level on record

According to a survey by Northwestern Mutual, 33 percent of Americans report that they do not feel financially secure – the highest amount reported in the study’s history. The survey also reports that over 50 percent of U.S. adults expect inflation to increase in 2024 with only 9 percent of U.S. households outpacing it. So, how can you once again feel financially secure? Northwest Indiana financial advisor, Greg Hammer joins Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson to explain why developing a financial plan can boost not only your financial security but your confidence.

