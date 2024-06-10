© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking: NWI financial advisor Greg Hammer shares how feelings of financial insecurity climb to highest level on record

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published May 27, 2024 at 8:08 AM CDT
Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer, President and CEO of Hammer Financial Group, Inc.
Hammer Financial Group, Inc.
Northwest Indiana financial advisor Greg Hammer, President and CEO of Hammer Financial Group, Inc.

According to a survey by Northwestern Mutual, 33 percent of Americans report that they do not feel financially secure – the highest amount reported in the study’s history. The survey also reports that over 50 percent of U.S. adults expect inflation to increase in 2024 with only 9 percent of U.S. households outpacing it. So, how can you once again feel financially secure? Northwest Indiana financial advisor, Greg Hammer joins Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson to explain why developing a financial plan can boost not only your financial security but your confidence.
Local News Local Newsregionally speakingNWI financial advisor Greg Hammerfinancial literacyfinancial planning and advice
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
