Learn with Lakeshore returns to Bellaboo’s July 21

LAKE STATION, INDIANA - Lakeshore Public Media is excited to announce the return of Learn with Lakeshore, a free community event focused on early learning, childhood development, and family engagement. Taking place at Bellaboo’s Play and Discovery Center in Lake Station on Sunday, July 21 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., this event works to provide a day of educational excitement and family-friendly fun.

“Lakeshore Public Media is committed to serving all members of our community, and that extends beyond just the programming we broadcast,” said Chuck Roberts, Lakeshore Public Media’s President and CEO. “It’s important for our community to know that we offer numerous additional resources, and with this event, that includes opportunities like fun, hands-on learning to support childhood development. This is all in efforts to advance our mission to promote lifelong learning in the region.”

Learn with Lakeshore offers families an interactive experience designed to foster early learning and childhood development, coupled with invaluable resources and information for parents and caregivers. Attendees will have the chance to engage with representatives from various nonprofit organizations and participate in activities suitable for all ages.

Costume Character Super Grover will be available for photos with fans of all ages. PNC will also host their Mobile Learning Adventure (MLA), an educational exhibit that encourages children and caregivers to engage in unique, interactive activities to fuel early learning. The exhibit includes a variety of activities, including an opportunity for children to imagine their future careers.

PNC supports Lakeshore Public Media and other PBS stations nationwide with various resources through PNC Grow Up Great®, the company’s signature philanthropic initiative which has helped instill a lifelong love of learning in children ages birth through age 5 since 2004.

"We're excited to welcome PNC’s Mobile Learning Adventure exhibit along with Sesame Street’s Super Grover to Learn with Lakeshore," Carl Kurek, Vice President of Lakeshore Public Media said. "Their presence will add to the excitement of the event and provide families with an opportunity to engage with a beloved Sesame Street character while learning through hands-on activities championed by the PNC Foundation’s Grow Up Great® initiative, during this beautiful, education-filled day in the neighborhood."

Local nonprofits interested in hosting a booth at the event are encouraged to email comms@lakeshorepublicmedia.org. Interested parties looking to sponsor the event should email sponsorship@lakeshorepublicmedia.org.

Additional details about Learn with Lakeshore will be available on Lakeshore Public Media's website, LakeshorePublicMedia.org/Learn, and Facebook page (@LakeshorePublicMedia1), in the time leading up to the event.

About Lakeshore Public Media

Lakeshore Public Media’s radio broadcast can be heard on 89.1 FM. Lakeshore PBS broadcasts on channel 56 over the air as well as on DirecTV, DISH Network and AT&T U-verse. Comcast Xfinity viewers can find Lakeshore PBS on channel 17 or 21 while RCN viewers can tune to channel 44. Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts can be streamed online at LakeshorePublicMedia.org. Additional viewing is available on the free PBS Video App, YouTube TV and other popular streaming services like Hulu Live and Local Now. A free Lakeshore Public Media, all-access app, is available in Apple, Google, Amazon, and Kindle app stores, allowing users to stream Lakeshore’s television and radio broadcasts with on demand viewing plus additional features.

About PNC Foundation

The PNC Foundation, which receives its principal funding from The PNC Financial Services Group (www.pnc.com), actively supports organizations that provide services for the benefit of communities in which it has a significant presence. The foundation focuses its philanthropic mission on early childhood education and community and economic development, which includes the arts and culture. Through PNC Grow Up Great®, its signature cause that began in 2004, PNC has created a bilingual $500 million, multi-year initiative to help prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life. For more information, visit http://www.pncgrowupgreat.com.

About Bellaboo’s Play & Discovery Center

Bellaboo’s Play & Discovery Center, designed by the White Hutchinson Leisure & Learning Group and constructed by the Lake County Parks and Recreation Department, is located at 2800 Colorado St, Lake Station, IN 46405. The Center is based on the proven concept that there is a positive relationship between the way children play and their cognitive and social development. At Bellaboo’s, activities will combine fun and entertainment leading to learning and development in a safe and secure environment.