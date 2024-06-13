Restaurant owner buys downtown Schererville property for mixed-use development

Schererville is another step closer to getting a mixed-use development downtown. The owner of Little Italy restaurant in Dyer has agreed to buy an acre of land at 22 West Joliet Street from the town, according to Schererville Director of Operations Andrew Hansen.

"This is the property located just west of the town hall," Hansen told the redevelopment commission Wednesday. "Schererville has been purchasing property over the last 20 years to start downtown redevelopment."

Hansen said the new owners are looking to expand their business and provide space for complimentary tenants.

The development would have space for two to four retail outlets on the ground floor, with three to five condominiums upstairs. The sale price is $245,000, the property's appraised value.

The redevelopment commission approved the sale Wednesday, subject to land use approvals. The town council then authorized town officials to finalize the necessary documents.

Hansen expects it to take two to three years from the closing of the sale to the opening of the first business.