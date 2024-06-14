Flags to be flown at half-staff in LaPorte County in honor of longtime volunteer firefighter

Flags will be at half-staff in LaPorte County on Monday, in honor of a longtime volunteer firefighter.

The LaCrosse Volunteer Fire Department says Ken Caldwell, 63, passed away unexpectedly in his home on June 6, just hours after responding to a brush fire as the tanker operator. His death is being classified as a line of duty death, and the department says "he will receive the highest of honors bestowed to a firefighter in service to his community."

Caldwell had been with the LaCrosse Volunteer Fire Department since 2001 and was its member of the year for 2023.

A service to honor his life will be held Monday at 6:00 p.m. at the Center of LaCrosse, with visitation there from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset that day. LaPorte County residents and businesses are asked to follow suit.