Gary Airport director still confident about return of commercial flights

Work continues to bring commercial flights back to the Gary/Chicago International Airport. Executive Director Dan Vicari says it isn't a matter of if, but when commercial passenger flights will return.

"We're working very hard on it," Vicari said Tuesday. "We have a number of airlines we're speaking to on a regular basis."

The airport had hoped to start commercial flights last year or early this year, after a study found a number of viable markets from Gary. But Vicari says the industry has faced multiple challenges — first a shortage of pilots, then problems with aircraft delivery.

"So I think as soon as the industry catches up with aircraft deliveries, we'll see commercial service return here to the airport," Vicari said.

Still, he said Region residents also benefit from the expansion of the airport's other business, like the new hangar that will be leased to Wingtip Aviation. "Every time you see these private jets take off, there's a caterer that had provided catering for that," Vicari noted. "There is aircraft detailing services. There's administrative jobs within the facilities."

The Gary airport says it's now third in the state for freight service, after UPS launched its cargo operations there in 2020.