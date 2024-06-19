© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
8625 Indiana Place
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219)756-5656
Public Broadcasting for Northwest Indiana & Chicagoland since 1987
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
DOWNLOAD THE LAKESHORE PUBLIC MEDIA APP!

Regionally Speaking: PNC Financial Services Group June 2024 Economic Outlook

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published June 7, 2024 at 1:58 PM CDT
Provided PNC Financial Services Group

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports 272,000 jobs were added in May pointing to a sign of a robust economy and a resilient jobs market even in the face of higher interest rates. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. economist Ershang Liang joins Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson to share how this unexpected growth is one of the key components the Federal Reserve will use in considering whether to cut interest rates.

Tags
Local News Local Newsregionally speakingThe PNC Financial Services GroupPNC Financial Services Groupeconomics
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
See stories by Dee Dotson