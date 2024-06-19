Regionally Speaking: PNC Financial Services Group June 2024 Economic Outlook
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reports 272,000 jobs were added in May pointing to a sign of a robust economy and a resilient jobs market even in the face of higher interest rates. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. economist Ershang Liang joins Lakeshore Public Media host Dee Dotson to share how this unexpected growth is one of the key components the Federal Reserve will use in considering whether to cut interest rates.