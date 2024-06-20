Right of way acquisition continues for Schererville's Kennedy Avenue project

Schererville continues acquiring land for its Kennedy Avenue project. The town council last week approved another seven property purchases totaling $327,865.

Director of Operations Andrew Hansen said the town has made a lot of progress. "So we've been very busy with this, and there will be plenty more," Hansen told council members. "I already have one for next month's agenda. I got it today. So we'll be moving forward with a lot of these."

Last week's approval included easements, rights of way and one entire property purchase. Many of those are for the construction of a bridge over the Canadian National and Norfolk Southern railroads, while some are for the widening of the road to four lanes. A future phase will extend Kennedy south to U.S. 30.