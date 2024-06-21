Reduction in summer school teachers, ongoing resignations prompt complaints to Hammond School Board

School City of Hammond continues shuffling teachers and support staff, as the new school year approaches.

A lengthy personnel report was approved two-to-one by the school board Tuesday, with Carlotta Blake-King opposing. Several staff members are being moved to different buildings, while some support staff members who were previously let go have been offered temporary summer jobs to help with the move. Meanwhile, layoffs continue, along with a number of resignations and retirements.

Franklin Elementary teacher Robin Bellamy encouraged administrators to look at why people are leaving. "I'm losing almost half of my Franklin family, and I know there are more to come," Bellamy said. "Every time someone tells me they are leaving, I'm genuinely happy for them, but a little piece of my heart gets ripped out."

One major item of debate Tuesday had to do with summer school teachers. Some of those who'd signed up to teach summer school were relieved of those duties, after a number of students apparently failed to show up for class.

Teacher Vanessa Vanes said she was let go via email three days into the summer school session. "I actually was told as I was walking in that Thursday by my colleague who was also let go," Vanes told board members. "She said, 'Have you seen your email?' 'No.' She said, 'Today's your last day.' I said, 'You've got to be kidding me.'"

Superintendent Scott Miller explained that the district is only reimbursed for one summer school teacher for every 15 students.

But Blake-King worried about cutting summer school teachers while students need help. "They signed up for the summer to help our kids," Blake-King said. "To me, that would've been an opportunity to help our kids that are struggling reading, with math, and rather than just saying, 'Well, it's time for you to go.' It's an insult."

She pointed to the district finding money to pay for outside help with financial reporting and public relations. "You find money when you want to find it, but you can't find money for our children," Blake-King said. "And it's all about these kids, and I'm not getting that anymore. It's all about the almighty dollar."

Blake-King complained that the invoice for the financial help wasn't specific enough and the public relations consultant missed opportunities to share positive stories.