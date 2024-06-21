© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking: LGBTQ Outreach of Porter County

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published June 21, 2024 at 6:43 AM CDT

June is Pride Month, and Lakeshore Public Media continues to spotlight the LGBTQ+ community in Northwest Indiana.  The organization LGBTQ Outreach of Porter County is a group providing a safe space for individuals who may have spent most of their lives unable to discuss their unique experiences openly. The organization offers support groups for teens, families not just during Pride Month but every day of the year. Joining us now is Simon Anderson Schelling, a mental health profession Board Chair as well as Carrie Sovola a board member with LGBTQ Outreach of Porter County. Simon.

For more information about LGBTQ Outreach of Porter County visit https://www.lgbtqofpc.org/
