Regionally Speaking: LGBTQ Outreach of Porter County

June is Pride Month, and Lakeshore Public Media continues to spotlight the LGBTQ+ community in Northwest Indiana. The organization LGBTQ Outreach of Porter County is a group providing a safe space for individuals who may have spent most of their lives unable to discuss their unique experiences openly. The organization offers support groups for teens, families not just during Pride Month but every day of the year. Joining us now is Simon Anderson Schelling, a mental health profession Board Chair as well as Carrie Sovola a board member with LGBTQ Outreach of Porter County. Simon.

For more information about LGBTQ Outreach of Porter County visit https://www.lgbtqofpc.org/