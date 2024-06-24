Regionally Speaking: Christ Church of Valparaiso on faith and the LGBTQ+ community

Editors note: We must remember that religious figures do not speak in one voice on LGBTQAI+ issues, and a growing number of religious leaders and organizations support the LGBTQAI+ community. Furthermore, LGBTQAI+ Christians are living reminders that religion and LGBT status need not be diametrically opposed.

June marks Pride Month, a time to celebrate the LGBTQAI+ community as well as a time to reflect on the movement that continues to push for full and equal rights for members of the community. Lakeshore Public Media is dedicated to inclusion and diversity in every aspect of our community. On the Lakeshore Public Media show Regionally Speaking we observe Pride Month by speaking to LGBTQAI+ community members and allies to promote increased visibility and equality to a population whose members have historically been forced to conceal their identities. Regionally Speaking host Dee Dotson speaks to Reverend Erica Gibson-Even, Pastor for Discipleship and Education at Christ Lutheran Church in Valparaiso and Carrie Sovola, a deaconess in Griffith as well as a board member with LGBTQ Outreach of Porter about the intersectionality of faith and the LGBTQ community.

For more information on Christ Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, Indiana visit https://clcvalpo.org/

