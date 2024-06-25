Motorcyclist killed in crash on State Road 8

A motorcyclist is dead after apparently being hit by a dump truck on State Road 8. The Porter County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 3:50 p.m. Monday west of Kouts.

The dump truck driver told police he went left of center to avoid hitting an S-U-V that had turned in front of him off of Baums Bridge Road but ended up hitting the motorcycle going in the opposite direction.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The Porter County Crash Reconstruction Team continues to investigate.