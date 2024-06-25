© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Motorcyclist killed in crash on State Road 8

Lakeshore Public Media | By Michael Gallenberger
Published June 25, 2024 at 12:03 PM CDT
A motorcyclist is dead after apparently being hit by a dump truck on State Road 8. The Porter County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 3:50 p.m. Monday west of Kouts.

The dump truck driver told police he went left of center to avoid hitting an S-U-V that had turned in front of him off of Baums Bridge Road but ended up hitting the motorcycle going in the opposite direction.

The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The Porter County Crash Reconstruction Team continues to investigate.
Local News Porter County Sheriff’s Office
