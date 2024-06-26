Hammond grants tax abatement for Swanel Beverage expansion

Swanel Beverage is getting a tax abatement to expand its operations in Hammond. The company plans to spend about $7 million on a new building at the former Carpenter's Hall site on Highland Street, adding five new jobs in the process.

The expansion was slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Swanel owner Ed Roviaro says the beverage industry has come back stronger than ever. "We will not let you down," Roviaro told the city council Monday. "We'd love to work with Hammond on hiring people, whatever it would be, from production workers to salesmen to national sales manager."

The abatement approved by the city council phases in taxes on real property over 10 years, resulting in an estimated tax savings of more than $313,000.

But Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. noted that the city got no tax revenue from the property when the Carpenter's Hall was there, and since it's located in a TIF district, any increase in revenue can be used for future improvements around city hall. "We have another project that's coming in the Third District," McDermott said. "It's going to be down there right off of Kenwood. These two projects . . . can help us build up increment that could help develop this area right around here, so these projects all work together."

Council member Dave Woerpel said he'd grant tax abatements "all day long" to support this kind of development. "What I really like about it is second generation that has decided to stay in Hammond, and I'm 100-percent in support of this project and the abatement," Woerpel said.

He noted that it's one of a number of major investments coming to Hammond, also pointing to the new Meats by Linz facility and the Bank Calumet building redevelopment.