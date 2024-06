South Shore Line trains will make an extra stop for the upcoming Rolling Stones concerts at Soldier Field.

On Thursday, four westbound trains will stop at 18th Street between 5:21 and 7:34 p.m. Eastbound trains will pick up passengers there at 11:09 p.m. and 12:39 a.m.

On Saturday, trains will drop off passengers at 18th Street at 5:17 and 7:05 p.m. and pick up passengers at 11:20 p.m. and 12:39 a.m.