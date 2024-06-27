South Shore Line to run extra trains following Chicago Pride Parade
The South Shore Line is adding service Sunday for the Chicago Pride Parade. The railroad says it will run two extra eastbound trains from Millennium Station.
The first leaves at 4:55 p.m., picks up passengers at Van Buren Street at 4:58 and then makes all local stops from Hegewisch to Carroll Avenue. The second will leave Millennium Station at 6:30 p.m., stop at Van Buren at 6:33, and then make all stops from Hegewisch to Carroll Avenue.
Two westbound trains heading into the city will have additional capacity.
Alcohol will be prohibited on all trains on Sunday.