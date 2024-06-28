© 2024 Lakeshore Public Media
Regionally Speaking: 2024 Indiana Legislative Session Wrap-Up with State Senator Dan Dernulc

Lakeshore Public Media | By Dee Dotson
Published June 28, 2024 at 11:17 AM CDT
Indiana Senate Republicans

The Indiana Legislative Session concluded Friday, March 8, 2024 with policymakers addressing key areas including education, childcare and Medicaid just to name a few. The short, non-budget session wrapped with lawmakers successfully navigating around controversial issues. Starting July 1, most new laws will go into effect. Lakehore Public Media host Dee Dotson is joined by Indiana State Senator Dan Dernulc (R-Highland) to discuss some of the bills he authored including a new law that will provide financial oversight of Lake County's tourism bureau to the county council.
Local News Local Newsregionally speakinglegislative sessionlegislative study committeeIndiana Legislative leadersIndiana Legislative DistrictsDan Dernulc
Dee Dotson
Dee Dotson is the host and producer of our radio show/podcast, Regionally Speaking. Dee is responsible for connecting with the northwest Indiana community to share their stories with the Lakeshore Public Media listening audience.
