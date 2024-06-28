Regionally Speaking: 2024 Indiana Legislative Session Wrap-Up with State Senator Dan Dernulc

The Indiana Legislative Session concluded Friday, March 8, 2024 with policymakers addressing key areas including education, childcare and Medicaid just to name a few. The short, non-budget session wrapped with lawmakers successfully navigating around controversial issues. Starting July 1, most new laws will go into effect. Lakehore Public Media host Dee Dotson is joined by Indiana State Senator Dan Dernulc (R-Highland) to discuss some of the bills he authored including a new law that will provide financial oversight of Lake County's tourism bureau to the county council.

