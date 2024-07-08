Congressional candidate wants three debates before early voting starts

The Republican candidate for District 1 U.S. representative wants a chance to debate the incumbent. Randy Niemeyer says he wants to have three debates against Frank Mrvan (D-Highland), one in each county within the district.

In a statement, Niemeyer says voters "deserve to have a clear understanding of where each candidate stands on the most pressing issues facing our country." He says the debates would let the candidates discuss their plans to address Hoosiers' concerns and offer them the insight they need to make an informed decision.

Niemeyer is calling for the debates to be held before early voting starts October 8. He says he welcomes the Indiana Debate Commission to help organize the debates and invites local media outlets to moderate them — mentioning the Northwest Indiana Times by name.