Schererville Council votes to keep Illiana Speedway redevelopment consultant through design phase

Plans to redevelop Schererville's Illiana Motor Speedway property are moving to their next phase.

The town has been looking at using the site to expand its athletic and recreational facilities. Back in March, the town council hired Reardon Consulting Services for pre-design work. On Wednesday, council members voted to continue the agreement for the design phase.

Company president Pat Reardon said he's currently finalizing a request for qualifications for a firm to do the actual design work. "We expect, in the coming weeks, to be back to finish the interviews in tandem with the town and be before you for action and approval at the next meeting," Reardon told council members.

This second phase will include the creation of conceptual design options, as well as a proposed budget and timeline.

Reardon previously told the council that the land closest to U.S. 30 could be set aside for commercial purposes to help pay for the rest of the project. The former race track itself could be used for entertainment and programming, while the southern portion could be used to expand Rohrman Park's athletic facilities.

Council member Caleb Johnson cast the lone opposing vote against continuing with Reardon Consulting.