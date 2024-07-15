Hammond seeking proposals for Rimbach Square development

The city of Hammond is seeking a developer for its “Rimbach Square” project. The city and its redevelopment commission have issued a new request for proposals for the block bounded by Rimbach St., Sibley St., Hohman Ave. and Morton Ct.

The city wants to see a multi-family residential development with retail along Hohman Ave. Specifically, it's calling for 200 apartments or condominiums, plus parking in the back. Developers are encouraged to follow the 2019 downtown master plan.

In a statement, Executive Director of Planning and Development Anne Taylor says the location is "right in the middle of it all." She says, together with the improvements to Hohman Avenue and a planned downtown train station, the new development will be another great addition to Downtown Hammond.

Proposals are due to the city by Friday, August 23 at noon.

