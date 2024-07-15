Shipwreck nature preserve near Mount Baldy to be dedicated Thursday

Indiana's second shipwreck nature preserve will be dedicated this week. The wreckage of the Muskegon is located in Lake Michigan about a quarter mile offshore from Mount Baldy, in 30 to 35 feet of water, according to Indiana Dunes National Park officials.

On Thursday, Indiana University's Center for Underwater Science, the National Park Service and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will install a mooring buoy and a commemorative bronze plaque. They also plan to take high-quality underwater photos and videos.

The Muskegon is already on the National Register of Historic Places. Officials hope the dedication will lead to site enhancements and boost public access.

DNR director Dan Bortner says the designation will make sure the shipwreck site is protected for generations to come. A public celebration will take place Thursday from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. at the Michigan City Lighthouse Museum, with the dedication ceremony at 3:30.

Once it's dedicated, members of the public will be "encouraged to engage in responsible recreation."