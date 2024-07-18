Hammond Redevelopment Commission gets two lease proposals for downtown arts building

South Shore Arts has some competition for its Downtown Hammond space.

For about 25 years, the organization has hosted classes, exhibits and other events at a former NIPSCO substation on Fayette Street, known as Substation No. 9. But NIPSCO recently transferred ownership of the building to the Hammond Redevelopment Commission, which had to give other potential tenants a chance to lease it.

In its proposal, South Shore Arts is offering a lease payment of $10 per year. That's in line with what it paid NIPSCO but far below the minimum price the redevelopment commission requested.

During Tuesday's commission meeting, commission attorney Dave Westland said South Shore Arts is promising to make improvements. "They're 'committed to continue to invest in creative programming and arts activities to positively impact the quality of life in Downtown Hammond and beyond,'" Westland read from South Shore Arts' proposal.

Meanwhile, tattoo artist Jose Cruz of Crimson Knight Tattoo is offering a much higher rental fee of $250 per month. He would use the space as a tattoo studio and art gallery.

Both proposals also include a one-time payment of $5,000, as required by the redevelopment commission.

Members agreed to let redevelopment staff review the proposals, before making a final decision. In addition to the dollar amount, the commission can also consider the proposed use, plans for improvements and the interests of the city, among other factors.

This is the second time this year South Shore Arts has faced uncertainty with its facilities. The School Town of Munster had expressed interest in buying the Center for Visual and Performing Arts, where the organization's gallery, gift shop, studios and offices are located.