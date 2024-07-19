No timeline in place for reviving Dyer's proposed chicken ordinance

A backyard chicken ordinance remains on hold in the town of Dyer. The measure was approved on first reading but failed on second reading, when council member Jenna Ogrizovich flipped to a no vote last month.

She was concerned that the ordinance was being rushed through and wanted to hold a study session before it was reintroduced. So far, that hasn't happened.

During Thursday's meeting, Ogrizovich blamed that on a lack of support from her fellow council members. "I'm open to having it," Ogrizovich said. "I really couldn't say when."

But others blamed her for not calling the study session.

Council member Mary Tanis said many of her constituents along the Illinois state line are eager for the chance to have chickens. "This is a perfect place," Tanis said. "They back up against the forest preserve. They don't have any neighbors behind them. They only have neighbors next door, and a lot of them have shared the fact that they've talked to their neighbors and they are looking forward to it."

Tanis said the ordinance came after six months of work, and many good ideas were raised during that time.

One specific sticking point for Ogrizovich was a $150 "coop fee." Few, if any residents, raised concerns about it, but she felt it was a lot higher than similar fees charged by the town.