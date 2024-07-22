Porter County attorney reviewing gratuity policies following recent Supreme Court decision

Porter County is looking to beef up its gratuity policies, following a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision. The court found that a $13,000 payment to former Portage Mayor James Snyder was not prohibited under the federal bribery statute.

County Attorney Scott McClure told the county commissioners last week that he believes such gratuities are already prohibited under the county's conflict of interest policy. Currently, Porter County Code prohibits county officials from accepting gratuities worth more than $50 "from consultants, potential consultants, or parties to sub-agreements."

McClure said the policy applies to elected officials as well as employees, based on federal guidelines passed along by the Indiana Department of Transportation in recent years. But in light of the Supreme Court's decision, he wants to see if there's anything the county can do to bolster the policy and make sure there are no "quid pro quo situations."

Commissioner Jim Biggs said the Supreme Court decision didn't make sense to him. "You know, I'm in government and I read it and I scratched by head. I was like, 'What?'" Biggs said.